HM the King presents relief materials to flood victims in Songkhla

Privy councilor Palakorn Suwannarat on Sunday represented HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in presenting 2,000 bags of relief materials to flood victims in Ra Not and Sathing Phra districts of Songkhla province.

In Phatthalung province which was also hard hit by flooding for about a week during December 1-8, the Ratchaprachanukroh Foundation under the Royal patronage presented bags of relief materials to flood victims.

Over 31,000 households in 663 villages in 11 districts of Phatthalung have been affected by recent flooding. About 300,000 rai of farmland in the province have been ravaged by flood water and four people were drowned.

It was expected that situation would return to normal in the near future if there are no more heavy rains in the province.