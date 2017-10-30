HM the King hosts enshrining of royal relics in Heavenly Abode

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn performed a religious rite over the royal relics of His Majesty the late King Rama IX on Sunday, before transferring them to the Heavenly Abode in Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

At Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, His Majesty the King first lit candles and joss sticks to pay his respects to the royal relics of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as well as to the Buddha image of His late Majesty’s day of birth, situated on the Royal Throne under the Nine-Tiered White Umbrella of State.

Buddhist monks who chanted prayers on the previous day offered blessings to His Majesty the King. His Majesty then presented them with meals, followed by monastic offerings. Afterwards, the chief titled monk conducted a sermon. In response, His Majesty offered him and other participating monks saffron robes.

Another chapter of 89 monks, a number equating with the age of the late King when he passed away, took seats in the Throne Hall and chanted funeral prayers. At the end, they received saffron robes from His Majesty the King, gave him blessings and departed.

Following the religious ceremony, His Majesty led other members of the royal family to accompany the reliquary urn containing the royal relics, as it was relocated from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the fifth funeral procession. The Royal Palanquin with Four Poles was deployed to carry the urn.

Inside Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, His Majesty and the royal family held a private ceremony to pay homage to the royal relics and enshrined them in the Heavenly Abode, alongside the royal relics of ancestral kings