HM the King grants flames for use in royal cremation in Thailand, overseas

Bangkok – His Majesty the King has presented the Prime Minister with royal flames, which will be distributed to officials in all provinces of Thailand and in foreign countries to use in the upcoming royal cremation ceremony.

On Wednesday, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun granted an audience to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and all provincial governors at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace.

His Majesty conferred on the Prime Minister royal flames, which are to be lit at the 85 royal crematorium replicas in all 77 provinces and at ceremonial sites in 94 other countries worldwide during the royal cremation of His Majesty the late King Rama IX this October 26.

Following the royal audience, Gen Prayut proceeded to Santi Maitree Building, Government House, where he hosted a ceremony to pass on the royal flames to the responsible officials. All provincial governors received the flames from the royal lantern while the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs was given a fire chest, which will be used to deliver the flames to foreign countries.