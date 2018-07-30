HM the King graciously bestows survival kits upon Nan landslide survivors

Nan, 30 July 2018 (NNT) – His Majesty the King has graciously tasked privy councilors with presenting royal survival kits to those affected by the landslide in Bor Klua district of Nan province, that took place on July 28.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn dispatched Privy Councilor Jirayu Issarangkul Na Ayuthaya to a meeting on the landslide in Bor Klua yesterday and graciously tasked him and the Rajaprachanukroh Foundation with handing out bags of necessities to those impacted by the disaster at Baan Sawa School.

The Privy Councilor expressed His Majesty’s great care and concern for all present.

Governor of Nan province Paisan Wimolrat, meanwhile handed out the royal survival bags to people in temporary shelters set up following the landslide. Volunteers have now installed relief kitchens to supply the more than 200 people from 61 households displaced by the disaster with food, while medical teams from Suriyapong Camp Hospital, Nan Hospital and the Sub-District Health Promotion Hospital are also present, to provide mental and physical treatments.

Army Region 3 Commander Lt Gen Wijak Siribansop has launched a survey to find a safe location nearby, where disaster victims can be moved and better serviced. The army is also assessing at-risk areas across the northern region with particular focus on Tak, Mae Hong Son, Nan and Petchabun.

The July 28 landslide destroyed four homes and claimed eight lives. Up to 200 people were forced to leave the area and are now living in temporary shelters.