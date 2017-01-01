HM the King expresses well wishes to the people on New Year’s Day

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun expressed his well wishes to the Thai people on the occasion of the New Year and thanked them for their friendliness and support in his performance of duties.

In his New Year’s message announced on Saturday, the King said that the passing of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in the past year was the biggest loss of Thais throughout the country and brought great sorrow for the Thai people.

The King said he felt overwhelmed and impressed having seen the people of all genders and ages pay tribute to the late King to show their loyalty.

He thanked the people for their cooperation in making the funeral activities of the late King smooth.

This is a clear indication that the Thai people are grateful, compassionate and patriotic which are the national characteristics, said the King, adding that he believes the Thai people are as capable as the people of any country and they will be able to overcome any national problems.

The King said he wished the Thai people to be resolute in keeping this Thai characteristics and to carry on with the ideals and philosophy of the late King.