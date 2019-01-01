HM the King conveys best wishes to his subjects

Bangkok, 1st January 2019 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, conveyed his best wishes to his Thai subjects on the occasion of New Year celebrations.

Addressing the nation on New Year’s Eve, His Majesty the King said he wished Thai people good luck, happiness, prosperity, a strong mentality, wisdom, and good health throughout 2019.

He said love, good intentions, knowledge, reasonableness, self-sufficiency, and perseverance would bring Thai families success and joy.

His Majesty has also issued a New Year greetings card which features the Chakri Dynasty symbol, with his initials and those of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Inside the card, there is a picture of HM the late King Bhumibol on the left, and the portraits of His Majesty, and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the right.

The New Year message reads, “Greetings for 2019. With love and a pure heart, may this year be filled with liveliness, health, happiness, and wisdom. May you have the encouragement and the will to bring happiness to yourself and others throughout the year and ever after.”