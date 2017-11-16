HM the King confers royal gifts on ‘Toon Bodyslam’

Bangkok – Rocker “Toon Bodyslam”, who is leading a fundraising campaign for 11 hospitals, has been granted special gifts from His Majesty the King.

At Bunjongburi Hotel in the capital district of Surat Thani province, Air Marshal Pakdee Saeng-xuto, His Majesty’s Deputy Principal Private Secretary, chaired the presentation of royal gifts to Athiwara Khongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, and his companions involved in their charity marathon campaign “Step by Step for 11 Hospitals across the Country”.

Before a royal portrait of His Majesty the King, Athiwara accepted the royally-granted items, which included a bouquet of flowers, food supplements and Thai desserts prepared by the royal kitchen. His Majesty’s representative relayed a royal message to the singer and his group, saying the King would like to offer them moral support and wished for their physical and mental strength to accomplish their goal.

Athiwara was on a one-day break after already running 572 kilometers from the southernmost province of Yala to Surat Thani while over 230 million baht has been raised in the campaign so far. With the destination set for Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, there remains another 1,619 kilometers to be completed.