HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great passes away

BANGKOK (AP) — His Majesty King Bhumibol, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.

The Royal palace said the HM the King passed away peacefully on Thursday at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital.

“Even though the board of doctors has closely monitored and treated him to the best of its abilities, his Majesty’s condition never improved but deteriorated until Thursday,” it said in a statement.

It did not mention details of mourning or succession.

The entire Royal family were by his side as he passed at 3:52pm Thursday 13th of October.

Bhumibol Adulyadej became the King in 1946 and is revered here in Thailand as a demigod. He anchored the Southeast Asian country through violent upheavals at home and communist revolutions next door with a blend of majesty and a common touch.

The once-vigorous King had withdrawn from public life over the last decade due to his ill health. He lived at the Siriraj Hospital and had been notably silent about the political upheaval that has shaken Thailand in recent years.