HM King bestows Bike Un Ai Rak t-shirts

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously bestowed t-shirts and drinking water for the benefit of participants of the Bike Un Ai Rak event.

The ceremony was held Thursday at the 606 Building of the Royal Household Bureau in Sanam Suea Pa. Presiding over the dedication ceremony on behalf of His Majesty the King was ACM Satitpong Sukvimol, the Director-General of the Crown Property Bureau and Lord Chamberlain.

The Supreme Commander, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office and Governors from all 76 provinces of the Kingdom received the t-shirts, which will be distributed to the participants in the nation-wide biking event which will take place on December 9.

Cyclists can collect their t-shirt at the time and place nominated by the registering official of their respective racing venue.

His Majesty personally designed the t-shirt. It has the text “BIKER” printed on the front with a backdrop of the hand-drawn logo of the ‘Love and Warmth at Winter’ End, the River of Rattanakosin’ festival, and the signature of His Majesty.

According to data from the Interior Ministry, Nakhon Ratchasima has the highest number of registrants at 25,517, followed by Udon Thani at 21,058 and Sakon Nakhon at 18,751.

