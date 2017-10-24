HM the King advises opening of more public viewing spaces for royal funeral

Bangkok – His Majesty the King has instructed the government to allocate more areas for people to observe the royal cremation ceremony at Sanam Luang while the government is satisfied with the recent full-dress rehearsals of royal funeral processions.

Government spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkumnerd confirmed the government’s full readiness to organize the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this October 26. He pointed out that the grand rehearsals of all six royal funeral processions were conducted smoothly over the weekend, with only some minute details still to be improved on the actual day. He gave assurances that the ceremony will be free of glitches, given all officials involved are strongly committed to serving the late King for one last time.

According to the government spokesman, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has offered royal advice to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying additional viewing areas should be designated for spectators during the royal funeral. His Majesty urged the government not to be overly stringent with rules and regulations so as to allow mourners to visit the ceremonial ground with ease.

Nonetheless, Lt Gen Sansern insisted that more public relations work and guidelines need to be put in place for certain codes of conduct, such as the dress code and photography code. In addition, since people mostly entered the Sanam Luang area through the checkpoint near Royal Rattanakosin Hotel during the rehearsals, they will now be made aware of all other available entrances in a bid to reduce congestion.