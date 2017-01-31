Hit-and-run driver surrenders and apologises

A hit-and-run driver who killed a road sweeper in suburban Bangkok on Sunday morning turned himself in to police at Kanna Yao district police and admitted that he had gulped seven drinks before driving and didn’t realize he had hit the sweeper.

The driver, Mr Veerasak Ditathero, also brought the damaged car with blood stain to the police station.

During the interrogation which was also attended by Pol Lt-Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, the metropolitan police commissioner, Veerachai said he drove the MG car belonging to his girlfriend to a restaurant in Ram-inthra where he had a dinner and drinks with some friends from about 8.30 pm until about 1.30 am of the next day.

He said he had seven drinks of liquor at the restaurant until its closure before leaving for a friend’s house and having more drinks until about 4 am when he left for home in Lam Lookka of Pathum Thani.

Veerasak claimed that he drove at a speed about 100 kph and, at one time, momentarily fell asleep during which his car hit a person without his realization.

He claimed that he drove back to his friend’s house in Ram-inthra area and was told by his friend that his car might have hit someone from the damage to the left headlight.

The driver offered an apology to the family of the dead victim, Mrs Thaowan Tanunchai, a municipal sweeper attached to Sai Mai district

Despite his confession, Pol Lt-Gen Sanit said Veerasak was slapped with speeding, reckless driving causing death to another person and hit and run.