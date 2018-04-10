Historical books immensely popular at National Book Week

Bangkok – National Book Week has concluded as a major success with historical books in the style of Chindamanee proving the latest trend.

Organizers of the book week have credited the immense popularity of the Bupesannivas soap opera as pushing the sales of historical books this year with attendants to the fair buying up both non-fiction and fiction books concerning Thailand’s olden days. Real life individuals featured in the soap opera proved to be especially popular among readers along with books detailing events during the Ayuthaya period.

Young children were seen buying up comics and cartoons with historical themes.

The best seller of the 46th National Book Week however was “Chindamanee”, published by the Fine Arts Department’s Office of Literature. It has become the first ever Thai novel to sell over 10,000 copies during the book week.

Organizers reminded that many more books about the various periods of Ayuthaya are still available and can be found through normal channels.

The unofficial sum from books sold at the book week is currently over 500 million baht after 2 million people visited the event. Another week will take place this October.