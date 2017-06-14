High speed internet project underway in Suphanburi province

SUPHANBURI-Deputy Permanent-Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Gp.Capt Somsak Khaosuwan has visited Suphanburi province to witness the implementation of a civil-state high speed internet project.

Gp.Capt Somsak and his retinue traveled to Bang Nong Phai, Ban Nong Hua Rang and Ban Nong Khum Communities in Sam Chuk district to observe the process to implement the high speed internet service. It was launched with the aim of providing equal access to telecommunication technology nationwide and mobilizing economic growth.

The Deputy Permanent-Secretary added that the government has placed great emphasis on the civil-state high speed internet project as it will enable Thais across the nation to receive information and learn about important events with equal access. They can also use the internet to supplement their incomes and improve their lives.