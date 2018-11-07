High rice price has farmers split over harvested crops

Surin – The Ministry of Commerce is providing harvesters to rice growers as higher prices have prompted many to maximize their harvests this season.

With Hom Mali rice prices now between 16,000 and 17,000 baht per ton, rice growers nationwide have rushed to harvest their fields, creating a shortage of rental harvesters. A media survey of whether or not harvested rice will be sold to market or entered into government credit programs has found opinions are split.

Most farmers in Surin province have begun drying their rice for entry into state programs seeking to maintain rice prices by delaying produce put to market. Only those in need of immediate cash have said they intend to sell their rice this season.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) in Si Sa Ket province has held a session hosted by relevant authorities on the rice credit program, which urges rice farmers to receive credit in exchange for state storage of their rice so that the grain may be sold when market prices are higher.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, farmers in Non Soong district have begun drying their rice for sale to mills and cooperatives as well as to fellow farmers in Phra Thong Kam district, who are seeking to regrow their crops after extended drought damaged much of their rice fields. The district is selling its rice at 14,000 baht per ton or 14 baht per kilogram.

A group harvesting program has been kicked off in Roi Et province, encouraging local farmers to work together to better manage and improve the quality of their rice. The province is to hold a World Hom Mali Rice Festival from November 21-28.