High-ranking civil servants found involved in embezzlement of state funds

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has disclosed that civil servants have been found guilty of embezzling money from the state fund for the destitute.

According to Minister Gen Anantaporn Kanjanarat, 5 officers were found involved in the embezzlement but their identities have yet to be disclosed as an investigation is still under way.

The ministry, together with the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Auditor General, have been probing 59 public organizations looking for fraudulent practices.

Evidence found suggests that financial fraud had been committed in 21 organizations. No irregularities have been found in 8 organizations while the remaining 30 agencies are being investigated.

Meanwhile, a committee has been set up to probe a tourism project which Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn refused to endorse, saying it was not transparent.