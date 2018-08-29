Heightened Mekong River flooding communities throughout the northeast

Mukdaharn – The rising Mekong River has resulted in flooding in Mukdaharn province and brought flood warnings to all riverside communities.

A rise of 10 centimeters in the Mekong River in Mukdaharn province has allowed it to overflow its 12.5 meter high banks for a second time this rainy season, mildly flooding the area around Wat Sri Mongkol Nua. All citizens of the province living along the river and its tributaries have been told to move their possessions to higher ground.

In Nong Khai province, municipal authorities have had to close off seven drainage openings as the high Mekong River has pushed local waterways above the sewage system. Excess water is now being drained out to protect the province’s urban center from flooding.

Governor of Nakhon Panom Somchai Witdamrong has ordered Huay Bang Kor sluicegates be fully opened due to the Mekong River now being 15 centimeters lower than the water kept behind the gates. Sixteen water pumps have been readied to speed up drainage and resolve flooding in the province’s urban center.

The rising Mekong River has resulted in calls for caution in Nakhon Phanom, Mukdaharn, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan.