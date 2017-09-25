Heavy rains trigger floods in southern region

Bangkok – Ten southern provinces are battling severe floods triggered by heavy thundershowers.

Among the 10 southern provinces, Satun took the biggest hit and local authorities are evacuating residents in affected communities. According to the latest report, the floodwater was as high as 30 centimeters in the capital district. Sandbags have been stacked up to divert the water away from economic zones.

The Meteorological Department has reported that southern provinces will continue to experience thundershowers and gusty winds. These provinces include Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The department also asked the operators of small boats in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to take safety precautions.

Meanwhile, in Phichit province, the level of water in the Nan River running through the city’s center, Taphan Hin, and Bang Mun Nak districts has increased at an alarming rate. Local officers say if the water level increases another 40 centimeters, the situation will be critical. The provincial irrigation office has already issued a warning to people residing along the Nan River.