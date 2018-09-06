Heavy rains forecast in most areas of Thailand until the weekend

Bangkok, 5th August 2018 – Heavy rain has been forecast in most parts of the country until this weekend. People have been told to brace themselves for possible flash floods in many areas.

The Meteorological Department has warned people in all regions of possible flooding due to rain throughout this week. Fishermen in the southern region should proceed with caution as waves could reach two meters high in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Crisis Center, provinces likely to be affected by heavy rain include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Eight more provinces including Nakhon Sawan, U-Thai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakarn as well as the entire east coast and southern provinces will be affected by thundershowers.

The quantity of water released from major dams across the country however, is likely to be reduced as precipitation is expected to decline later this month. Despite the decrease, water levels in the reservoir of each dam must be maintained at a level deemed sufficient for farming activities during next year’s dry season.