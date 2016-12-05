Heavy rains continue to pound southern provinces

The Meteorological Department on Sunday announced heavy and very heavy rains in all southern provinces from Chumporn downward which include Surat Thani, Koh Samui, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Pha-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun on Sunday and Monday.

It also warned sailors and fishermen of choppy sea and strong winds in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea today until Monday as a direct result of strong low pressure area which is moving slowly in northwestern direction compounded with strong northeastern monsoon which is covering the Gulf and the southern region.