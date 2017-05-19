Heavy rains bring damage and blessings to provinces

Several provinces have experienced both damage and blessings following days of heavy rain.

In the northern province of Nan, municipal workers are speeding up the dredging of canals in response to thundershowers that triggered flooding in the city center this week. Water pumps have been installed at inundated areas to quicken the floodwater removal.

In the central region, downpours from the upper provinces of Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani have raised the water level of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province. The upstream water level has lifted by 30 centimeters from last week to 16.7 meters, or 27 centimeters below the embankment.

In the Northeast, rainstorms have caused the main canal in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen province to overflow, making it easier for villagers to catch fish. However, flooding has also swept more than 100,000 small fish away from the municipal fish breeding center, and damaged some corn farms.

In Bueng Kan, rainfall over the past week has brought favorable conditions for farmers in the capital district to start growing rice. More rainy days are also on the way.