Heavy rain forecast in the South; North to get colder

Bangkok – Residents in the South of Thailand have been told to brace for another round of heavy rain from December 16 – 19, while temperatures are set to drop by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the North.

Heavy rains have been forecast in the southern provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat from this weekend until next Tuesday. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani are still coping with recent floods. Disaster relief has been provided to approximately 1,000 villages affected by the inundation.

Following the latest weather forecast, local authorities will continue to monitor the flood situation and respond in a timely manner to any emergency. Disaster victims can call the 24-hour hotline 1784 for assistance.

Meanwhile, in the North, temperatures are expected to fall and residents have been told to keep warm and brace for wind chill.

In Uthai Thani province, rice farmers in Thap Hun district are looking for ways to protect their crops following an outbreak of fungal plant diseases and pests caused by the cold temperatures.

In Chiang Mai province, temperatures were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning at Kew Mae Pan View Point and 6 degrees Celsius on the mountaintop of Doi Inthanon. Frozen dew could be seen on the grass and shrubbery. All accommodations at Doi Inthanon are fully booked until January next year.