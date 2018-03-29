Heavy rain forecast in most parts of the country until next week

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in most parts of Thailand due to a low pressure trough in upper parts of the country.

According to meteorologists, in addition to the low pressure system, a south westerly wind in the Gulf of Thailand will also bring heavy rain to certain parts of the North, North East, South and Central Region including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Another high pressure trough from China is expected to reach the North East and East of Thailand on Thursday. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region as well as to the South of Thailand until Monday. Residents in these areas have been advised to be cautious when going outside during the adverse weather conditions.