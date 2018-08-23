Heavy rain forecast to continue until the weekend

Bangkok – Heavy rain is forecast to continue to hit most parts of the country until this weekend due to a low pressure trough and a south westerly wind in the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the National Crisis Center, the low pressure trough and the south westerly wind will bring heavy rain to most parts of the country before the weekend.

Those living in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Chantaburi, Trat, Chumpon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun have been warned of possible flooding.

Local authorities are also monitoring Kaeng Krachan, Nam Aun, Vajiralongkorn, Khun Dan Prakarnchol and Pranburi dams since the water level in each dam already exceeds 80% of capacity. Water is already being discharged daily to ensure the safety of the dams.

Several rivers in the North, West and North East have begun to overflow the embankments following days of continuous rainfall. People are urged to keep themselves updated on the flood situation daily for their safety.