Heavy rain forecast to continue

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department says a low pressure system will linger over the Gulf of Tonkin until July 31, bringing heavy rain to some parts of the North and the Northeast. Meanwhile, in the region of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, a southwesterly monsoon of average force is getting stronger. These factors are causing rain to increase in the Southern, Central, and Eastern Regions, with heavy rain in some areas.

The wind is whipping up waves that are 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea and 2-3 meters high in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand. Sailing should be only undertaken with caution and small boats are advised not to leave port at this time; those who live in coastal areas should beware of the danger of heavy wave action in places.

The public should follow announcements from the Meteorological Department closely and information on the website of the Meteorological Department, http://www.tmd.go.th, or via the weather forecast hotline, 1182, twenty-four hours a day.