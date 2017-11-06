Heavy rain continues to hit South

Songkhla – The Southern Meteorological Center (East Coast) has issued a new warning for people in the east coast of the southern region to brace for heavy rain and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand due to a low pressure area and a strong northeast monsoon wind, which have covered the area.

The weather conditions are expected to bring about heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammrat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat on November 6 to 8.

Persons in affected areas are advised to be cautious regarding the potential harm from heavy rain and flash floods. Rough sea is also expected in the Gulf of Thailand with the wave height at two to three meters.

Residents along the shoreline are advised to be mindful of potential danger from strong waves, while small boats should stay ashore.

People are also encouraged to closely follow official information from the Southern Meteorological Center (East Coast) during this period.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the northeastern region have dropped to an average 20 degrees Celsius. The cold front was brought to the area by a high air pressure system. Bueng Kan province is said to be the area feeling the biggest impact. Local people are sometimes seen gathering at various places for group exercise to keep warm.