Health Ministry to provide free HPV vaccine to Thai children

By
NNT
-
3
603

BANGKOK – The Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry disclosed that free HPV vaccine will be distributed to Thai children this July to maximize the prevention of rectal cancer in Thailand next year.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Sophon Mekthon said the Ministry of Public Health’s objective is to make sure Thai people are healthy and to drive the Kingdom to its goal of Thailand 4.0. Many projects covering all age groups have been approved by the government, and the HPV vaccine will be distributed to Grade 5 students free of charge this July, with free rectal cancer screenings planned for next year.

As the government works to reduce inequality and to increase access to quality public health services, the Ministry of Public Health has prepared a strategic plan to develop a network of primary care, during 2017-2023, to accommodate the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand with the Primary Care Cluster (PCC) Project. This plan marks the first time for Thailand where doctors specializing in family medicine and multidisciplinary teams will be able to be dispatched anywhere and anytime, with help from the latest technology.

He went on to say that the Public Health Ministry aims to set up 3,250 family physician teams by 2023 and 6,500 teams by 2026, to work with multidisciplinary teams and provide services to the Thai public.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • SteveCA7

    The Scottish government claims that “there has been a 90% reduction in HPV since the vaccines were introduced in 2008”. WRONG – there ‘claim’ should read that there has been a reduction in HPV strains 16 & 18 but what about all of the other strains that are taking their place?

    Their own cervical cancer stats on the ISD webpage show a 4 FOLD INCREASE in cervical cancers for the 20-24 age group in the last 3 years reports (2012-2014). With a catch-up programme in 2008 for girls up to 18 which was completed by 2009 most of the girls in this age group by 2014 should have been vaccinated.

    Furthermore the ‘all-age’ stats. throughout the 1990’s was rapidly reducing as Pap screening approached 80% and, if that improvement had continued, cervical cancer could have been eliminated by by 2019. Instead they switched the priority to vaccination, screening has come down and cancer rates have increased! Smacks of negligence to me. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/54916803acaea8dd21c920ffb84d632bbab94fe9e8359b307123138be815089e.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/729915a3087ee22f4f1d9b526cbc9c0d8bc017d000dd546de4362163d8f1ed4a.png

  • Mario Mannaro

    Poor babies… hope they chose not to have it

  • SteveCA7

    There is a legal requirement for health professionals to provide INFORMED consent. How can they do this when they themselves are NOT informed, or should I say ignorant?

    There is ZERO evidence that Cervarix and Gardasil will ever prevent a single case of cancer. The manufacturers, GSK and Merck, only ever state they are ‘intended to’ or ‘expected to’.

    Cervarix is expected to prevent 2 strains of HPV, Gardasil 4 strains and Gardasil9 9 strains but there are over 170 strains of HPV with at least 40 involved in cancers but scientists expect other strains, potentially more lethal, to take the place of those which might be prevented by the vaccines. See Sonja Fischer peer-reviewed article ‘Shift in prevalence of HPV strains post vaccination’.

    The World Health Organisation has a database of adverse drug reports at vigiaccess.org. There are over 167,900 adverse reactions in almost 73,000 reports of adverse events with this vaccine, including 280 deaths, WHO also acknowledges only 10% get reported.

    What is worse there have been several reports of VACCINATED girls as young as 18 developing cervical cancer. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9cf33c0d9823e6dd1f112858eab31cc5d16ba156b207bb2c48b4dad06dfc7f70.jpg