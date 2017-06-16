Health Ministry to provide free HPV vaccine to Thai children

BANGKOK – The Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry disclosed that free HPV vaccine will be distributed to Thai children this July to maximize the prevention of rectal cancer in Thailand next year.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Sophon Mekthon said the Ministry of Public Health’s objective is to make sure Thai people are healthy and to drive the Kingdom to its goal of Thailand 4.0. Many projects covering all age groups have been approved by the government, and the HPV vaccine will be distributed to Grade 5 students free of charge this July, with free rectal cancer screenings planned for next year.

As the government works to reduce inequality and to increase access to quality public health services, the Ministry of Public Health has prepared a strategic plan to develop a network of primary care, during 2017-2023, to accommodate the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand with the Primary Care Cluster (PCC) Project. This plan marks the first time for Thailand where doctors specializing in family medicine and multidisciplinary teams will be able to be dispatched anywhere and anytime, with help from the latest technology.

He went on to say that the Public Health Ministry aims to set up 3,250 family physician teams by 2023 and 6,500 teams by 2026, to work with multidisciplinary teams and provide services to the Thai public.