Health minister attends World Health Assembly in Switzerland

GENEVA – Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn attended the 70th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Switzerland and delivered a speech on “Building Better Systems for Health in the Age of Sustainable Development.”

He attended the discussion on Gearing up Towards Sustainable Health Development by 2030 co-hosted by Thailand and Iran, Bangladesh, and Venezuela.

Member countries voted to choose a new WHA director while Thailand will join a multilateral discussion with health ministers from Singapore, Iran, Qatar, Bahrain, and Fiji, on cooperation in health care, participate in the Partnership Matters – Achieving Stronger Systems for Health in Practice activity, and join the event to endorse the International Health Partnership for Universal Health Coverage 2030 hosted by Germany, the World Health Organization and the World Bank.