Health Min urges public to continue to destroy mosquito breeding grounds

The Ministry of Public Health is asking people to destroy mosquito breeding grounds to prevent outbreaks of Zika, dengue and Chikungunya viruses.

Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn’s request for public cooperation to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites came after the Department of Disease Control’s discovery of three new born babies with heads smaller than usual.

Medical tests have yet to be taken to prove whether these babies are infected with Zika virus. The Public Health Minister then urged people not to jump to conclusions and wait for the test results.

Dr. Piyasakol claimed that Zika virus is a common disease around the world and there is no need to panic. He also urged that homes, schools and temples be kept dry to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Patients infected with Zika virus usually have visible red rashes on their bodies, display fever, develop red eyes and experience joint pains. Symptoms are not usually severe and patients recover in a few days even without medical treatment.