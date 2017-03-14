Haze crisis in the North no longer life-threatening

CHIANG MAI,(NNT) – The haze situation in the upper part of Thailand is considered no longer harmful to people’s health.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has disclosed that the air density in nine northern provinces namely Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, and Tak remains in the range 51-100 micrograms per cubic meter.

Road visibility is deemed moderate with commuters being able to see within a range of 6-10 kilometer radius. To ease the smog problem, the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation will carry out a cloud seeding operation to keep the air density under 120 micrograms per cubic meter.

Water sprinklers have been used across Chiang Mai to keep the dust particles under control while the haze situation in Lampang has already improved. The Royal Forest Department has also sought cooperation from local authorities and residents in its effort to keep wildfires at bay.

Anyone breaching the 60-day ban on burning will face a jail term of 5-20 years and a fine of up to two million baht.