Hailstorms and heavy rains forecast in most areas this week

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has warned people nationwide of a tropical storm this week.

Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai, has advised eastern and northeastern residents to brace themselves for heavy rains and hailstorms until March 23rd.

The North and Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be affected beginning Wednesday. Wanchai identified Don Muang and Rangsit as the two areas expected to feel the greatest impact.

The director-general also warned people of frequent lightning strikes and advised them to stay indoors and away from large trees and street signs if they need to be outside for any reason.

Hailstorms, Wanchai added, could happen anywhere in the country this week especially in the North East and certain areas of Bangkok such as Bang Khen, Don Muang and Rangsit due to higher temperatures.

Meanwhile, a group of soldiers are helping residents in Chiang Kham in Phayao province fix their homes which were damaged by a recent storm.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, nearly 2,000 homes in 19 provinces across the country have been affected.

They are mostly located in the North, North East and Central Plains while the east coast and the South have only experienced a slight impact. People are advised to call the 24-hour emergency hotline 1784 for assistance.