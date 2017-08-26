A H1N1 virus found in Mae Hong Son refugee camp

MAE HONG SON – Influenza A H1N1 infections have been discovered in a temporary refugee camp in Mae Hong Son province.

To prevent a possible outbreak, Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwijarn has told the refugees not to leave Ban Mae Lama Luang Temporary Refugee Camp in Sop Moei district as two children and one teenager are infected with A H1N1 virus.

The infections were confirmed by the Faculty of Pathology of Chiang Mai University. Medical personnel are keeping an eye on 20 people at the camp who began to show signs of illness although there is no confirmation that they have contracted the same virus.

The provincial public health office has already deployed its officials to the camp to disinfect the site.