GT200 bomb detector company charged with selling fake products

Bangkok – Don Mueng Kwaeng Court has sentenced an executive of Avia Satcom Co. Ltd, to nine years in prison for selling sub-standard GT200 remote substance detectors to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS).

Three members of Avia Satom Co. Ltd, including Suthiwat Wattanakit, Sasakorn Pluemjai and Panthaweesap Sudyajai were accused of selling remote detectors worth 6.8 million baht that failed to work.

Don Mueng Kwaeng Court however, dropped all charges against Sasakorn Pluemjai and Panthaweesap Sudyajai due to insufficient evidence to indicate that they were conspiring with Suthiwat. The court has ordered Suthiwat, a company executive, to pay a fine of 10,000 baht and return 6.8 million baht to CIFS. He will also be imprisoned for nine years.

His lawyer, Wora-att Soonthornaphichart, claimed his client was merely a salesperson not a manufacturer of the products. Suthiwat was just selling the remote bomb detectors as there had been no reports of any malfunction when they were previously sold to the military. Suthiwat was granted bail of 700,000 baht.