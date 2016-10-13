Gross National Happiness Center established in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand cooperates with Bhutan in establishing the world’s first-ever Gross National Happiness Center which highlights the Sufficiency Economy philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck, the Chairperson of the Gross National Happiness Center, on Wednesday signed a MoU on the establishment of the center in Thailand with B.Grimm Chairperson Harald Link. The center is the first center of its kind outside of Bhutan. It promotes the concepts similar to the Sufficiency Economy philosophy with a focus on sufficiency and moderation.

HRH Princess Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck said it was very important to promote the idea of the Gross National Happiness outside Bhutan. Established since 2013, the Gross National Happiness Center in Bhutan promotes equal development, sustainable social and economic development, environmental conservation, cultural promotion and good governance.