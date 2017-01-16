Gripen jet pilot posthumously promoted an air marshal

By Thai PBS
The Royal Thai Force has awarded the pilot who was killed when his Gripen fighter jet crashed during an air show in Hat Yai on the Children’s Day on Saturday a seven-step posthumous promotion, making him an air marshal.

The body of the pilot, Group Captain Dilokrith Patthavee, was flown from Hat Yai to the Don Meuang airport on Saturday where he was received by Air Chief Marshal Chom Rungsawang, the air force commander-in-chief, and guards of honour.

Besides the posthumous promotion, the family of the deceased pilot will receive monthly welfare fund amounting 30,000 baht and other fringe benefits totaling 2.78 million baht.

A funeral is held on Sunday at Wat Phra Sri Mahatat in Bang Khen.

Regarding the plane crash, ACM Dilokrith said he expected the result of the cause of the plane crash within two months. He maintained that the air show on Saturday in Hat Yai was normal training flight and not an acrobatic air show .

  • Don Aleman

    The air force has said the aircraft was in excellent condition & the maneuvers were not difficult so that leaves the very real possibility of PILOT ERROR which does not warrant a 7 grade promotion or medal which then leaves the very real possibility that his father being a retired air force commander was the reason for being granted these unprecedented honors.

  • Petesie

    The pilot died while in the service of his country; how they wish to honor him should be none of our concern.