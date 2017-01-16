Gripen jet pilot posthumously promoted an air marshal

The Royal Thai Force has awarded the pilot who was killed when his Gripen fighter jet crashed during an air show in Hat Yai on the Children’s Day on Saturday a seven-step posthumous promotion, making him an air marshal.

The body of the pilot, Group Captain Dilokrith Patthavee, was flown from Hat Yai to the Don Meuang airport on Saturday where he was received by Air Chief Marshal Chom Rungsawang, the air force commander-in-chief, and guards of honour.

Besides the posthumous promotion, the family of the deceased pilot will receive monthly welfare fund amounting 30,000 baht and other fringe benefits totaling 2.78 million baht.

A funeral is held on Sunday at Wat Phra Sri Mahatat in Bang Khen.

Regarding the plane crash, ACM Dilokrith said he expected the result of the cause of the plane crash within two months. He maintained that the air show on Saturday in Hat Yai was normal training flight and not an acrobatic air show .