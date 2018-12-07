Green Line BTS extension open for free trial

Bangkok – The BTS Skytrain has opened its Green Line extension from Bering to Samut Prakan for free use from now to April 15, 2019.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha chaired the launch of the line’s four month trial period, during which travel will be completely free for the public. The 13 kilometer extension is to be open daily from 6AM to midnight and comprises nine stations; Pu Chao, Chang Erawan, Royal Thai Naval Academy, Pak Nam, Srinagarindra, Phraek Sa, Sai Luat and Keha, where an eight rai space has been equipped with a 1,200 car parking structure.

The PM remarked that his government has been working to improve the quality of life of Thai citizens and end inequality by extending rail transport. He elaborated that of 15 routes being constructed, two are now complete, extending single and dual rail travel from 3,000 kilometers to between 4 and 5,000 kilometers. The administration is seeking to further increase that achievement to 6,000 kilometers in the near future and is looking to connect all forms of transport.

While fares for the Green Line extension have yet to be set, those traveling from existing stations will see fares reach a maximum of only 65 baht.