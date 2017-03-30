Great Birth Sermon being held to mark Princess Sirindhorn’s birthday

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Religious Affairs is celebrating the upcoming birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn by organizing the Mahachat Sermon for people across the country.

Mr Pongsak Semson, Advisor to the Minister of Culture, has presided over the Buddhist ceremony to perform the Mahachat Sermon, also known as the Great Birth Sermon, at Wat Benchamabophit in Bangkok. Under the cooperation between the public and private sectors, all 13 chapters of the sermon are being conducted in observance of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 62nd birthday anniversary on April 2, 2017.

The Department of Religious Affairs is scheduled to hold the sermon both in Bangkok and the provinces through this April, with a view to enabling citizens to show their loyalty to the Princess by performing good deeds and following moral guidance provided by the sermon.

The Great Birth Sermon teaches listeners to be responsible and selfless without expecting anything in return. It is being incorporated with the sufficiency economy principles of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in order to support the people in driving the nation towards security, prosperity and sustainability.