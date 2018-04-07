Grand Songkran celebration starts today at Sanam Suea Pa

BANGKOK, 6th April 2018 – People have been asked to wear polite attire and bring their identification cards in order to gain access to a Songkran festival being held in front of the Dusit Palace and at Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok.

The name of the event ‘Taloengsok Suksan Maha Songkran Tamnan Thai ’can be translated into English as ‘ Thailand’s Legendary Grand Songkran Celebrations’.

It was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to continue the long-standing Songkran tradition.

Buddhists have been invited to participate in a prayer ceremony this evening to honor past Thai Kings and bless Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the queen consort of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

An ancient Buddha statute ‘Phra Chai Lang Chang’ will be brought to the venue so that people can pay their respects. The statue has existed since the reign of King Rama I, who was the first King of the Chakri Dynasty.

The festival, which will run until Sunday, is open from 10 am – 9 pm. People can use free bus services to get to the event from various spots including Mo Chit Bus Terminal, Wong Wian Yai Roundabout, Nang Loeng Race Course, Victory Monument, Sanam Luang and Hua Lam Phong Train Station.

Roads around the venue will be closed from 10 am to 6 pm daily until the last day of the festival. Those traveling by car are advised to park their vehicle at Dusit Zoo or Nang Loeng Race Course.

Visitors must wear polite clothing and present their identification card at security checkpoints before entering the venue.