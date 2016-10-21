Grand Palace and Temple of Emerald Buddha remain closed to tourists until October 31

The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be closed to tourists and visitors until end of this month.

It will be open to visits as usual from November 1 onwards.

According to the announcement of the Bureau of the Royal Household, selling entry tickets to visit the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be closed until October 31 to facilitate the people to the places to pay respect to the body of His Majesty the King.

The Bureau said members of the public will be allowed to pay respect to the King’s body at Dusit Throne Hall after the 15-day Royal funeral ceremonies ends.

The people will be allowed into Throne Hall from October 28 at 1.00 pm, and the following days at 9.00-16.00 hrs.

The entry tickets to visit the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will resume as usual from November 1 onwards.