Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha closed for tourists until October 20

The Bureau of the Royal Household has officially announced the closure of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha for tourist visits for one week.

The announcement said the closure from October 14-20 was because the two places have become the venues for the royal praying rite for His Majesty.

The Bureau also said the people will be allowed to the Grand Palace to sign condolences messages at the Sala Sahathai Samakhom pavilion from noon till 4.00 pm.

It said the pavilion will be open for the public to sign condolences messages everyday from 08.30-16.00 pm.

It also issued an announcement denying a report that the people will be allowed to pay their respects to the body of His Majesty at the Grand Palace today.

Announcement will be made by the Bureau of the Royal Household.