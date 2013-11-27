Graft committee begins probe to impeach 312 legislators

BANGKOK, Nov 27 – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has set up a working committee to compile evidence to impeach 312 legislatures for breaching the Constitution, according to a senior commission official.

Sansern Poljieak, NACC deputy director general, said the agency has received five petitions to remove the 312 MPs and senators for voting for a charter amendment on composition of the Upper House despite knowing that it was unlawful.

He said NACC members were not pressured by the widespread anti-government demonstrations in handling the case, adding that the NACC will wrap up its investigation as soon as possible.