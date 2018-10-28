Govt warns political parties against illegal activities

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam has warned political parties against holding activities that violate existing laws, while saying that the date of a meeting between the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) and political parties has yet to be decided.

Regarding political activities, Dr. Wissanu said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to gather information in the event of an investigation, while the NCPO will have the final say on contentious cases.

As for the upcoming university exam that could fall on the election date of February 24, the deputy premier said he has asked the Ministry of Education to determine how it can ensure that students aged 18 and above can also be available to vote. He noted that the more likely solution would be to reschedule the exam date, rather than the election.