Govt urgently addresses deforestation in North

Nan – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Wiwat Salyakamthorn has visited Nan province to tackle the problem of deforestation in the North.

The deputy minister on Sunday presided over the opening ceremony of a project to restore deforested land at Doi Samoe Dao in Si Nan National Park, Na Noi district. The project is implemented in line with the ministry’s strategy to restore forests with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Aduayadej.

More than 108 farms from 15 districts in Nan have so far participated in the project.

Wiwat said more than 8.6 million rai of forests in the northern region has been damaged by deforestation and the use of chemicals in farming, resulting in flash floods and mudslides. Apart from restoring the forests, the ministry will seek to develop the quality of life of people in the highlands and urge them to preserve natural resources and the environment.