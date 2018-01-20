Govt rushes to deal with coastal erosion

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan on Friday chaired a meeting between the National Policy and Planning Committee for Marine and Coastal Resources Management and representatives of 23 seaside provinces to address the problems of coastal erosion.

The meeting was held in response to a recent survey, which has found that coastal erosion remains unchecked and has damaged 145-kilometers of coastline in 16 provinces. Agencies involved have proposed a total of 287 projects requiring budgets of 14 billion baht to prevent the problem growing further between 2018 – 2021.

Authorities are also working on new ministerial regulations and measures to protect different kinds of mangrove forest that cover 1.1 million acres of land in 24 coastal provinces. The government plans to announce a list of protected mangrove forests across the country by 2020.