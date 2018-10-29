Govt poised to wipe out rabies by 2019

Bangkok – The Department of Livestock Development has laid out its plan to stop the spread of rabies and stray dog and cat populations by 2019.

According to Director–General of the Department of Livestock Development, Sorawit Thaneto, the crusade against rabies entails development of rabies vaccines to replace foreign imports, vaccination and sterilization of cats and dogs and progressive surveillance around areas where there are reports of rabies for at least six months.

The Department of Livestock Development plans to make 2019 ‘the year of qualitative rabies control’. More volunteers will be recruited and trained by veterinarians in accordance with the 1992 rabies control act to vaccinate domestic animals against the deadly virus.

The volunteers will carry out a three-month campaign across the country, from March to May next year. Local administrative bodies will undertake the census and registration of dogs and cats, with the goal of providing free vaccinations to at least 80% of the entire number of animals as required by the epidemic control guidelines.

Sorawit said the Department of Livestock Development had declared July an auspicious month, at which time animal health care and welfare promotional activities would be held to honor HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, and HRH Professor Dr. Princess Chulabhorn Walailak.