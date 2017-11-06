Govt has no plans to allow political movements

Bangkok – The government says it has no plans to lift the present ban on political movements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said the government and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) haven’t yet discussed the possibility of revoking the NCPO’s order that outlaws political gatherings and movements in Thailand, adding that there will be enough time for political parties to prepare for the next general election which can be expected in late 2018.

He noted that there remain ill-intentioned people who are trying to distort facts by criticizing the government and the NCPO based on false information.

He then reiterated that the ban on political movements will be lifted once the atmosphere is more calm and peaceful.