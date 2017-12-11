Govt, NCPO haven’t talked about lifting political ban

Bangkok – A deputy prime minister has stated that although unlocking certain restrictions on political activities is possible, the matter hasn’t been discussed by the government or the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) at this stage.

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Security, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, said that he doesn’t know if Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also head of the NCPO, will relax restrictions on political movements as a New Year gift to politicians, noting that there are several matters that must be factored in before any decisions can be made, including the two recent arms seizures in Chachoengsao province.

Gen Prawit confirmed that the government has measures prepared to make sure that political parties will be given enough time for their campaigns and other pre-election activities.

He also declined to talk about the possibility of extending the election timeline.