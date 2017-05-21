Govt to launch Yen Sira Pro Phra Bori Ban virtual exhibition

The government is launching a Yen Sira Pro Phra Bori Ban virtual exhibition to share historical events glorifying the Thai monarchy.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd, disclosed that there were 395,050 visitors to the Yen Sira Pro Phra Bori Ban exhibition at Sanam Luang Royal Plaza since February 10, meeting the government’s target.

However, the Fine Arts Department must cordon off Sanam Luang to transport building materials for the royal crematorium, in a bid to accelerate construction and complete it within the deadline.

The government closed the exhibition on May 16, but it will be relaunched as a virtual tour by June 1. A website will simulate the atmosphere of the physical exhibition, collect photos of various activities and the royal cremation, and allow netizens to learn stories of the Thai monarchy from anywhere and at anytime.