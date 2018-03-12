Govt keeping watch on rabies outbreak in northeast

Bangkok – The government is taking control of the ongoing rabies outbreak in the northeastern region.

In response to the outbreak in northeastern provinces, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said responsible agencies are working around the clock to bring the situation under control and have adopted the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization of Thailand is collaborating with international bodies to produce more rabies vaccines and medicines.

He pointed out that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been paying close attention to viral diseases especially those affecting the region’s stability and growth.

In the meantime, Nan province has declared Yod sub-district a quarantine zone after a dead canine was discovered with rabies, prompting local authorities to be on high alert and educate the public about the disease.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure. These symptoms are followed by violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness.