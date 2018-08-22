Govt to host banquet to thank rescuers of Wild Boar football team

Bangkok – The government is to host a banquet to thank both Thai and foreign individuals who helped extract members of the Wild Boar football team who were trapped in the flooded Tham Laung cave.

The Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, SuwapanTanyuwattana, says Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the plan. A meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 29 to finalize the details of the banquet.

More than 6,000 Thais and 300 foreign nationals, who were involved in the rescue effort, will be invited to attend the banquet. The government has also been given permission by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to use the forecourt of Dusit Palace to host the event. His Majesty the King will also make a speech to the participants.

The function will adopt a simple format that also reflects the unity of people joining the rescue mission. Some of them have already been invited by the Ministry of the Interior while more invitations are on their way to other members of the rescue operation.

The 12 boys and their coach who were trapped in the cave, as well as those allowing their farmlands nearby to be flooded by water pumped out of Tham Luang cave will also attend the banquet.