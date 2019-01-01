Govt establishes Justice Fund to reduce inequality

Bangkok – The government has a policy to address inequality and increase opportunities for disadvantaged people by establishing a justice fund in accordance with the Justice Fund Act 2015.

The Justice Fund was established with the objective of helping the poorest and most vulnerable with legal assistance in order to have access to equal justice.

The fund gives loans to low-income people to cover bail and legal costs. It provides financial support or expenses for legal aid, litigation, prosecution, legal execution and provides protection to any person who is deprived of right and liberty.

Those who wish to seek legal assistance can call 1111 then press 77 around the clock.